Ghanaian actor and Dabo Academy owner Samuel Dabo has adopted Michael Nsiah, a young talented footballer

After breaking the news to the young boy, he wept uncontrollably, thanking Dabo for adopting him

Michael stated that he was overwhelmed and never imagined that he could get such blessings

Dabo provided him with food instantly, promising to ensure that his football career would be bright

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo, known privately as Samuel Yaw Dabo, has adopted a young boy whose talent caught his attention.

The actor, who doubles as a soccer academy owner, made some promises to the young boy, stating his reasons for adopting him.

Yaw Dabo adopted a young footballer and provided him with food instantly Photo credit: @samuel_dabo

Yaw Dabo once again exhibited kind-heartedness and sympathy towards the young talented player he decided to adopt.

In the video, which surfaced from the Alajo astroturf as young talents arrived in Nima to play in Yaw Dabo's justifiers' competition, a young needy boy named Michael Nsiah was scouted by Dabo as a potential football star.

The football enthusiast explained that when he saw the young boy's talent, he realised immediately that he had the potential to do greater things. Yaw Dabo interviewed him and discovered that he was from Amasaman and had struggled to reach his destination since he could barely afford transport fares to where the competition took place.

"I will invite his family over, there are a lot of players I am dealing with at the moment, so I think it would be convenient if I invite his family over to talk about my decison. The young boy is talented, and I have seen some potential in him. I will look after him like my own son," Dabo stated.

The young talented player stated that he was overwhelmed and continuously cried after Yaw Dabo shook his hands and promised to take care of him. He added that Dabo asked him if he had eaten. When he answered no, the entertaining actor and comedian bought food for him and continued to interview him, encouraging him to work hard.

"I never thought I would get a chance like this. I was overwhelmed when Dabo shook my hands and told me he would adopt me. I have been crying since that happened," Michael said.

Watch the video of Dabo explaining his reasons for adopting the young boy below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Yaw Dabo adopting a young boy

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, thanking and praising Yaw Dabo for adopting and caring for the young boy.

@adadephilip999 commented:

The future looks bright, God bless yaw dabo❤❤❤

@Sarkcess_Dairy commented:

God bless Yaw Dabo

@lilyforeigner commented:

Wow, you do all

@mavisciara6147 commented:

It shall be Well with this teenage boy ..Thank you to Mr Dabo

Dabo reveals plans to create a mobile app for footballers

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Yaw Dabo disclosed he is working with a football scout to create a smartphone application for young players.

The Kumawood actor stated that Barcelonian football scout Xavi Hildago thought having a smartphone app for football players would be preferable because of the large number of talents in the country.

Dabo added that Xavi was shocked to see the attendance at the qualifiers he hosted for young people from Ghana.

