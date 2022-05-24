Ghanaian musician Patapaa, known in private life as Justice Amoah, is no longer with his wife, Liha Miller.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Patapaa and Liha who got married on January 2, 2021, are reported to have broken up a few months ago.

Reports surfaced on social media that Patapaa and Liha who is a Turkish woman living in Germany had divorced.

Pataapa and Liha Miller married in January 2021 Photo credit: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

But according to Adomonline, the father of Patapaa, Kwesi Amoah, has confirmed that the couple's marriage has hit a rough patch. Mr Amoah, however, has denied the reports of divorce.

Patapaa's father is said to have stated even though the musician and Liha have separated, they have not gone to court to legally end the marriage it cannot be said that his son is no longer married to Miller.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Patapaa and Liha's marriage

Patapaa and Liha Miller got married after meeting at one of the One Corner star's concerts in Europe and dating for some time.

Their wedding, done in the Ghanaian style, was held at Agona Swedru, the hometown of Patapaa. It was in two folds, a traditional marriage ceremony and a white wedding.

As reported by YEN.com.gh at the time, the two first had a traditional wedding where Liha dressed in kente like a queen.

They followed it up with a white wedding and reception later that afternoon.

Source: YEN.com.gh