The Kumawood movie industry has been hit with sad news. Actor Osei Tutu has reportedly passed away.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Osei Tutu is reported to have passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. A colleague Kumawood actor Fred Nana Agyeman a.k.a. Kyinkyinaa Twan has confirmed the news.

In a phone interview with blogger Poleeno, Kyinkyinaa Twan disclosed that Tut had been ill for short time.

Kumawood actor Osei Tutu has died Photo source: @poleeno_com

Source: Instagram

"He [Tutu] was ill for some time but it was not for too long. We were all praying for him to get better to come and continue his work but it was not meant to be," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Kyinkyinaa Twan, the sickness of Tutu was not known to many people except to those in the Kumawood industry who were very close to him. He added that the deceased had been moved from Kumasi to his father's home in the Bonwire area.

"Only a few of us knew he was sick because he was in his father's home around Bonwire. I even went to him with others yesterday," he said.

Osei Tutu's profile

According to a report on Pulse Ghana, Osei Tutu was born on May 12, 1971.

After starting his acting career in the early 2000s, he became very popular through the movies. He starred in several movies alongside heavyweights like Agya Koo, Kyeiwaa, Emelia Brobbey, and several others.

Tutu was a personal friend to social media sensation Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee who credits him as one of the people to introduce him to acting.

Source: YEN.com.gh