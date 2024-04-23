Music star King Promise has been trending online after images of him supposedly getting married emerged online

The images which flooded social media featured many stars, including Sarkodie, Efia Odo, Dancegodlloyd

It turns out King Promise was not really getting married but shooting a wedding scene for the music video of his upcoming song

Ghanaian singer King Promise sent social media into a frenzy on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, as a video surfaced, seemingly capturing his wedding day.

The footage showed the artiste adorned in a traditional outfit, kente, accompanied by notable Ghanaian celebrities, including superstar Sarkodie, Dancegodlloyd and Efia Odo.

The images quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation and excitement among fans about the singer's nuptials.

Watch some of the footage below:

King Promise is not marrying but shooting a music video

However, checks by YEN.com.gh have revealed that the videos and photos were not from a real wedding but part of an upcoming music video the musician is working on.

Apart from the initial conversation about the wedding not convincing enough, Soafrican, a Ghanaian influencer who was part of the footage as a groomsman, had earlier revealed that he was on set with the singer.

In a video shared on his Instagram stories, Soafrican showed the behind-the-scenes of the venue, indicating his involvement in the creative direction of King Promise's project.

"On set! On my creative director grind for the boy @iamkingpromise," Soafrican wrote.

While the prospect of witnessing the singer's wedding had captured the imagination of many fans, it appears that they will have to wait a little longer to see him tie the knot. Initially believed to be genuine wedding footage, the footage was merely a well-orchestrated production for an upcoming music video.

Singer Irene Logan marries in a posh wedding

Meanwhile, singer Irene Logan recently trended online over her plush traditional marriage ceremony.

Unlike King Promise, Irene Logan's wedding was a real ceremony on Friday, April 19, 2024, with videos showing many lovely scenes, including the cake-cutting moment.

The singer's marriage ceremony happened barely 24 hours after her friends surprised her with a bridal shower.

