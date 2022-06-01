Afia Schwar has announced that she got a second daughter a few months ago and shared a video of the girl

The announcement comes after her banter with Delay in which she described the presenters as a barren woman

Afia Schwar's fans have been impressed by her revelation with many of them praising her kind gesture

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedienne and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has got herself a new daughter. She announced new development on social media.

Schwar who announced the news of a second daughter on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, shared a video of the little girl.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the new daughter is seen sleeping on a bed with Schwar's first daughter, Pena. While she twisted and turned in the bed, Pena who had a cloth covering up to her head slept without any movement.

Afia Schwar has shown off a second daughter Photo source:@quenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, Schwar indicated that she had got the new daughter months ago but refused to talk about her because of how she expected some Ghanaians to react.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She disclosed that the new girl who she referred to as Asikafuor Agude3 Nhyira was her bundle of joy.

"This is what I live for.. my children. After months of hiding the most beautiful thing in my life becos of how shallow some people think… I present to you my daughters Osikani Kaakyire and her baby sister, my bundle of joy Asikafuor Agude3 Nhyira. I bless God for their lives and I miss them. 5 down, 5 more to go…Blessed New Month Schwaralewas," she said.

Schwar's fans react to her 2nd daughter's video

The video of the new daughter shared by has got many of her followers praising her for adopting the little girl.

___iamawuraama said:

"Congratulations or ur new bundle of joy... she is ur carbon copy... James n John duties jx quadrupled...."

_casino_1 said:

"God bless you Mommy ❤️ this is beautiful, I wish all the privileged people in the country can also do this like I am not sure we will have kids at the orphanage or the streets begging before they can eat … thank you so much and God bless you more Mommy ❤️."

fine_wine_guichard said:

"God bless your hands so that you can take care of them ."

akosua_gyan_ella said:

"I love u sooo much, cus of the way u love children ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

gi.fty11 said:

"My dear I love you and like almost everything you do but please sweet I never use any of these ( wealth, marriage, children, health , knowledge and wisdom ) to insult your fellow human being no matter how angry you are because is God Almighty who gives His will. I pray you will take this in good faith. Thank you and have a great day love."

Schwar's new duaghter follows attack on Delay

It is not known what might have tirggered Schwar to finally show the second daughter but ther announcement comes amid her recent banter with Delay.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Schwar blasted Delay and called the broadcaster barren while boasting about her children.

Source: YEN.com.gh