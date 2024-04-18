Ghanaian dancer Afronita bragged about being a CEO at 20 after launcing her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy

She dropped pictures from the launch of the dance academy on her Instagram page

Many people took to the comment section to celebrate her

Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita has bragged about being a CEO at a very young age after she launched her dance academy, AfroStar Academy, on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Afronita bragged about being a CEO

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita celebrated a major milestone after launching her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, which is her first project after her exit from DWP Academy.

She bragged about being a CEO at the age of 20, adding that it was the favour of God that made it happen for her.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote:

A C.E.O at 20, it can only be God’s favor!

Afronita also shared beautiful pictures from the launch of the AfroStar Kids Academy, which melted the hearts of many of her fervent follwoers.

Below are pictures from the launch of Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Academy.

Reactions as Afronita bragged about being a CEO at a very young age

Many of Afronita's Instagram followers hailed her for doing well in the entertainment industry, as they wished her well in her future endeavours.

Below are lovely comments from her fans:

its_just_kayy1 said:

Girl people will hate you for this bold step! May God protect you

officialldelta said:

A Global Being STARGYAL!

juan_pellina said:

I pray you also instill in them the love and fear of God❤️

starboyprincee said:

As fellow Ghanaians we will always be with you ❤️❤️

afro_mogyass said:

On God Congrats once again ❤️❤️❤️

_poku_aah said:

Super proud of you Adomaah ❤️❤️ congratulations my youngest CEO

mightyjewel_ said:

God richly blessed you Dani

"I was writing exams": Afronita says online buzz over DWP exit was tough

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita opened up about the struggles she encountered during her exit from DWP Academy.

She said that the news went viral and the buzz around it made got to her, adding that she was writing exams at that time.

The video got many people empathising with her, while others spoke of their admiration for her.

