Afronita, in a video, taught little girls from her Afrostar Kids Academy how to dance and bonded with the kids

In the video, the former DWP dancer was all smiles as she hung out with the kids from her newly formed academy

Since her break-off from DWP, Afronita formed her very own kids' academy to help kids who were interested in dancing

Popular dancer Afronita, in a video, was seen sharing her passion for dance with a group of little girls at her newly formed Afrostar Kids Academy. The video, which has since gone viral, showed Afronita’s commitment to nurturing young talent and her dedication to the art of dance.

Ghanaian dancer Afronita and little kids Photo Source: afrostarkidsacademy

Source: TikTok

In the video, Afronita was all smiles as she bonded with the little girls and put smiles on their faces. At the tail end of the video, she carried one of the girls she danced in her arms.

Since her departure from DWP, Afronita has dedicated herself to helping children who have a keen interest in dance. The dancer, who has a passion for kids, said this has been her dream.

The Afrostar Kids Academy, with its focus on fostering talent and promoting self-expression through dance, has received a lot of Ghanaians.

Afronita warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Maame phabea said:

Keep going always at your back ❤️we see and hear only you girl

Abenaaa BOSSLADY commented:

Awwn too cuteplease i jux turned 3years oo can i join

Cynthia Ezigbo said:

These kids are going places I love how you love them. Sending you hugs my lady.

dance family gh reacted:

It is so cute; her smile is infectious. May God bless you so much afronitaa you will always be my STARGYAL

Afronita in London

In another story, dancer Afronita, who recently travelled to the UK with her protégé, Abigail of the Talented Kidz fame.

It's uncertain how long the beloved dancer will be staying in the UK.

A post about her forthcoming dance class in London has caught the attention of fans who are constantly rooting for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh