Ghanaian Media Personality and Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger has verbally attacked the host of The Delay Show, Delay Frimpong Manso

In a post on Instagram, Afia Shwar called Delay " a barren and useless 47 year old in society"

" Fervent followers of Afia Shwar are unable to share their views on the issue as she had comments on that particular post turned off

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian Media Personality and Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger has taken a swipe at the host of The Delay Show, Delay Frimpong Manso.

In an Instagram post shared on Afia's page, she tagged Delay as barren and useless in society.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Delay. Photo Source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @delayghana

Source: Instagram

She called out Delay for being a 47 year old woman with no man and no children of her own.

I don't hate on a barren at 47,1 PRAY for them. Nature is already dealing with you anaa u can't see,sorry your life is delayed!!!WAWE P)T)).... Abrabo mu F9

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the public eye, Delay has not proven to anyone that she is in an amorous relationship. On this basis, Afia Schwar trashed Delay for being single without children at an old age, 47.

At your age No Child, No man to call your own and Menopause has set in so I understand your frustration... By the way I'm busy paying university fees n tomorrow is P.T.A meeting..(you can't say this about yourself) The nxt time you want to run your mouth look for your mates aka your fellow barrens..

Afia Schwar’s comments seem to follow Delay's recent employment at Wontumi FM as a presenter.

Delay made the bold announcement on her social media platforms that she was back on radio as a full-time host.

Afia Schwar Makes U-Turn Over Wontumi Offer After Delay Got Wontumi FM Job

Controversial Ghanaian actress, Afia Schwar, has made a U-turn on an earlier hint she gave that Chairman Wontumi had given her a job at Wontumi FM.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Afia claims that she never accepted any offer from Chairman Wontumi.

According to her, she had only visited Wontumi in his office to officially inform him about her father’s demise and burial; nothing more, nothing less.

Source: YEN.com.gh