Gospel musician Sonnie Badu has disclosed the arrival of a new member of the family via an Instagram post

He expressed his gratitude to God for a safe delivery for his wife, and declared his intention to be 'fruitful and multiply'

The 'Baba oo' crooner's post has received positive responses from his followers on the social media platform

Two years after the birth of their fourth child, multiple award-winning gospel singer Sonnie Badu has announced the birth of their fifth child.

Sonnie Badu announced the great news on his Instagram handle. The bundle of joy was born on the evening of Thursday, June 9, 2022, per the Instagram post. The gender of the baby was not revealed by the musician.

November 2019 marked the birth of the couple's fourth child, though they have been married for 8 years.

Here are some reactions from his followers on Instagram

Prosper Chimana had this to say:

Congratulations Sir. God be praised .

Queenofgistblog was full of joy:

Thank you Jesus, Congratulations sir.Welcome to the world little cutie.

Annie Cielto expressed her gratitude to God for a safe delivery:

Yeah Congratulations to You both. It is a blessing from God. Thank you Lord for a safe delivery❤️

Kingdom1princess was full of admiration:

What a beautiful blessing the Lord has given you and your beautiful wife ❤️ ✨️ ♥️ ❤️ ✨️ ♥️ ❤️.

Sonnie Badu Says He Is The Originator Of Rain Performance

Ghanaian gospel star and singer, Sonnie Badu, has opened up about being the originator of rain performance.

During this year's 3Music Awards, Black Sherif shocked many with his epic raindrop performance.

Many entertainment pundits heaped praises on the young Ghanaian singer for his 5-star performance.

Now, Sonnie Badu has claimed that when it comes to raindrop performance he is the originator.

The Atlanta-based singer and preacher has shared a video of his Baba song in which he performed in the rain to support his argument that he’s the originator of rain performance and not Black Sherif.

Sonnie Badu released the said video on his Instagram page with this caption, "@blacksherif_ I am the originator."

Sonnie Badu Shares Photo With Fourth Son

USA-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has shared a photo of his son, the fourth child named after him, Sonnie Badu Jr.

The boy has grown very fast since the news went viral nearly a year ago that Sonnie Badu’s wife had delivered their fourth child on November 25, 2019.

Junior is all grown in the photo and seen twinning with his father as they wore similar outfits.

The father rightly described him as his twin in the caption and covered the boy’s face with an emoji. Fans have reacted to the photo and are full of praise for the gospel musician.

