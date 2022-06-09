A talented girl has mesmerised many with drawings of media personality Giovani Caleb and sensational Ghanaian musician Black Sherif

Nyra Art was captured in a video while drawing the Ghanaian radio/television personality with style and confidence

After her video surfaced on social media, many praised her talent while others noted that she needs support to flourish

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A talented girl with the Facebook name Nyra Art has won hearts with drawings of media personality Giovani Caleb and sensational Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

The radio/television presenter Giovani Caleb, born Caleb Elolo Adjomah, uploaded visuals of the girl adding final touches to his image with confidence across his socials.

The video shows the media personality attired in African wear and a hat with a sweet smile.

Photos of Nyra Art and her works. Source: Giovani Caleb/Nyra Art

Source: Facebook

Sharing the visuals on his socials, Giovani urged his followers to show the girl some love by contacting her for business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

''Guys, show this young lady some love. She’s called BLESSING Nyra Art (0554618680),'' he said.

The media personality further asked his followers how they would rate her work.

Read some of the responses below:

Sister Sandy said:

''Is dope. God bless her hustle.''

Joyce Edem Agbo Cindygulash commented:

''Wow, incredible artwork!''

Elizabeth Bandoh said:

''Absolutely amazing. God bless her.''

Ernest Goodness Kumah commented:

''You mean she did this artwork? Wow.''

Richard Gyamfi commented:

''Wow! Let's push her as a country. GLORY.''

Prosperity Inc. said:

''She did well, and she get the signature there too.''

Solomon Hammond commented:

''A gifted talent to be used to the glory of God and the service of man.''

Elsewhere on her page, Nyra Art shared a drawing of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

18-Year-Old Boy Builds Car, Shows Off Stunning Vehicle In Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that one 18-year-old boy in a technical high school in Tarkwa in the Western Region has built a car that uses fuel from scratch.

In a video published on YouTube by M48 TV, seen by YEN.com.gh, the teenager revealed that it took him eight months to build the vehicle.

The innovative teen named the whip Never Give Up as he faced several challenges but triumphed over them to achieve his goal.

One highlight in the video is when he drives the whip to demonstrate that it functions without any problems.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh