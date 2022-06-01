Samini Dagaati has decided to further his education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration

In a video, the famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste was spotted conducting a group presentation in class

Samini has used the occasion to encourage anyone who wishes to return to school to do so whatever their current age

Famous Ghanaian dancehall king, Samini Dagaati, who is set to turn 41 in December 2022, has returned to the classroom to continue his formal education from where he left off.

In a post on his verified Instagram handle, the renowned musician revealed that he was studying at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

He also shared a video from a presentation he was involved in as a class group and encouraged anyone wishing to further their education to do so without thinking it is too late in any way.

Photos of Samini Dagaati at GIMPA Photo credit: @samini_dagaati

Source: Instagram

In his own words:

This post is to #inspire whoever wants to go back to #school that it’s #NEVER too late to start from wherever you left off.

Ghanaians celebrate Samini

In the comment section of Samini's post were heartwarming reactions from his fans on social media. Below were some of their comments.

vyempire indicated:

It's not too late. Big up to you. I wish you were my classmate. It will be fun to be in the same class with you.

k2lemongreen commented:

Bigger Picture ❤️❤️ as it’s said someday man for go back school regardless!! Thanks for uplifting always

abbycharvi1987 stated:

I really love your personality. The first time meeting you was awesome. You’re so gentle and humble. ❤️❤️❤️❤️s

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Emmanuel Andrews Sammini, known professionally as Samini, has taken pride in his daughter's growth as she clocks another milestone.

Samini' daughter, Yelisung, started studying at the Frances Bardsley Academy for Girls (FBA) in the UK, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her.

The father of three lovely girls indicated that he wanted to share in his 11-year-old daughter's achievement, as she begins ''a new chapter'' in her life.

Source: YEN.com.gh