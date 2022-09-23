Jackie Appiah has shown folks her incredible dancing skills and given off some boss lady vibes as she danced in a luxury coach

Jackie was with fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah and US-based Ghanaian TV host Naana Donkor Arthur during her visit to New York

The three celebrities had fun doing TikTok dances and left many social media users gushing over them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah is not too famous for making dance moves. But, she made an exception when she hung out with fellow actress Roselyn Ngissah and US-based Ghanaian TV host Naana Donkor Arthur during her visit to New York.

Naana Donkor convinced Jackie to participate in some TikTok dances, and she did not disappoint at all as she gave off some boss lady vibes.

Jackie Appiah dancing Source: naanadonkorarthur

Source: Instagram

Jackie gently rolled her hands and flawlessly performed the dance moves to Crayon's viral 'Ijo' afrobeats tune. Jackie had a broad smile on her face as she did the dance and seemed to be enjoying herself.

The pretty actress looked good in a fashionable white and green suit. The coach they were travelling in looked luxurious and expensive. Jackie and Roselyn were in New York for the premiere of the Red Carpet movie, which takes place on Friday, September 23, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Netizens Fall In Love With Jackie Appiah's Vibes

Tee wrote:

i love you Jackie,Fan from Sierra Leone. i wish to meet with you one day.

Moses D Gonkerwon995 also said:

my favorite person ever happy seeing you here doing ur do I which to see you one fine day mama

_iamakuafelicia also commented:

she is too gentle

LovelySteph reacted:

This is my first time seeing her like this ❤️❤️❤️

Jackie Appiah Hosts Celebrity Friends In Mansion, Pop Expensive Bottles And Drinks

In other news, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, hosted some of her celebrity friends in her plush mansion, and they sure did have a lot of fun.

She hosted Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo aka RMD, as well as some Ghanaian celebs, namely; Mawuli Gavor, Juliet Ibrahim, and Efya, among others.

How Jackie Appiah partied with her celebrity friends in her home has made many people admire them.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh