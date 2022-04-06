Ghanaian gospel star and singer, Sonnie Badu, has opened up about being the originator of rain performance.

During this year's 3Music Awards, Black Sherif shocked many with his epic raindrop performance.

Many entertainment pundits heaped praises on the young Ghanaian singer for his 5-star performance.

Sonnie Badu and Black Sherif

Source: Instagram

Now, Sonnie Badu has claimed that when it comes to raindrop performance he is the originator of of it.

The Atlanta-based singer and preacher has shared a video of his Baba song in which he performed in the rain to support his arguement that he’s the originator of rain performance and not Black Sherif.

Sonnie Badu released the said video on his Instagram page with this caption, "@blacksherif_ I am the originator."

Sarkodie Was The One Supposed To Perform In Black Sherif's Place - 3Music Awards CEO

The founder of 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, has opened up on the raindrop stage that Black Sherif performed on during the recent awards show.

Speaking in an interview with seasoned journalist Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Baba Sadiq said the stage was built with Sarkodie in mind.

According to Baba Sadiq, he reached out to Sarkodie and his team to discuss the idea and performance.

He however indicated that the two teams hit a snag as there was some unfinished business they were yet to resolve.

Jackline Mensah remakes rapper's epic performance in video

TikTok star Jackline Mensah has recreated her own rendition of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song at the recent 3Music Awards.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the Tik Tok content creator was seen standing under the shower while holding what looked like a microphone stand.

