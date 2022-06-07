Ghanaian singer, Fameye has shared future projects he would undertake after releasing hit song, 'Praise'

The father of two has disclosed that one of his plans is to put a ring on the finger of his baby mama after she birthed their sons

He shared many other plans which he said are a manifestation of the lyrics in his hit song, 'Praise'

Ghanaian singer, Fameye has revealed future plans for himself and young family after releasing hit song, 'Praise'.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter page, he boasted of being a responsible father after having two adorable kids with his baby mama. He praised her and complimented her beauty.

Fameye. Photo Source: @fameye_music

In excitement, he also disclosed that he plans on wedding his baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng after having two handsome kids with her.

In a tweet shared on his official Twitter page, Fameye said:

Lol I born 2kids 1man 1pretty woman. Proud responsible father !!! Truuuust. The next should be marrying their mother !!!

The artiste, born Peter Famiyeh Bozah, and his baby mama, Bridget Agyemang Boateng, welcomed their second child nearly three years after his first son, Arvid Famiyeh Jnr. was born.

The 'Susuka' crooner further noted that he would be venturing into real estate, as well as all putting into effect all the things he mentioned in his 'Praise' song.

finishing my estate !! Everything I said in that praise song must manifest this year Amen

VGMA23: Fameye Reveals Name And Gender Of His 2nd Child As He Wins New Award (Video)

Ghanaian artiste Fameye revealed the name of his second child on stage at the 23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, VGMA23, on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The Praise singer was overwhelmed with joy after winning the Afropop Song of the Year at the VGMA23, his second award at the two-day event.

He previously won Songwriter of the Year on Day 1 on Friday, May 6, days after he revealed that he had welcomed another family member.

When he ascended the stage to receive the award, he disclosed the child's name as Alvina, the female version of his son Alvin.

Source: YEN.com.gh