The two daughters of Nana Aba Anamoah's sister have revealed that their mother has little or no knowledge about either English or Mathematics

The little girls innocently said, in a video recorded and posted by Nana Aba, that Nana Aba's sister is good at P.E only

The GhOne General Manager is currently on vacation in London, where she has paid a visit to her sister

It seems sarcasm runs through the veins of Nana Aba's relatives. This is evident in a video that was posted by the ace broadcaster, on Instagram, which shows Nana Aba 'interrogating' the little angels about life in London.

The elder of the two let slip knowledge that their mother, Nana Aba's sister does not know Mathematics or English, or History.

A picture of Nana Aba's nieces in their London home

Mummy doesn't know Maths, English or History. She does knows P.E.

When they were asked if their mother knew about the great fire of London, the young girls responded in the negative.

The GhOne General Manager traveled to the United Kingdom in early June.

Nana Aba Anamoah's Aunt Scolds Her, Gives Her List Of Things From Ghana To Bring To UK

In other related news, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a conversation between herself and her aunt residing in London, showing the latter having sent a tall list of items the former is supposed to bring to her.

The items comprised Maggi, tea bread, Adabraka waakye (frozen) and prekese, suggesting how nostalgic Nana Aba's aunt felt.

The conversation progressed with Nana Aba reacting with the exclamation 'Ahhh' which warranted a Ghanaian 'Fihh' from the aunt.

The TV personality was also cautioned by her aunt against excessive sightseeing during her stay in the UK since she would be babysitting her cousins.

She shared this hilarious conversation on her Twitter handle, earning numerous funny reactions from her followers.

Nana Aba Anamoah Reveals Thomas Partey Name Change Was A Joke

Ace broadcaster and journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has debunked news circulating that Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey has changed his name after switching religions.

Thomas Partey who also plays as a midfielder for the Ghanaian National Team, Black Stars, was rumored to have changed his name to Yakubu after tying the knot with his supposed Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella.

Source: YEN.com.gh