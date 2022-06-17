Ghanaian rapper, AMG Armani, has disclosed his true intentions for ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah in an exclusive interview with GhKwaku TV

With Nana Aba Anamoah achieving great success in her career, AMG Armani disclosed that money would not be an issue and that he can take good care of her

Nana Aba upon seeing the interview reacted by saying "Save. The. Date." and this has gotten many people in excitement mode as they wonder whether it is hype for a new song or a joke

Ghanaian rapper, Godfred Osei Amoako, popularly known in showbiz as AMG Armani has shot his shot at ace broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah.

Nana Aba Anamoah and AMG Armani. Photo Source: @thenanaaba @amgarmani

Source: Instagram

In an interview with GhKwaku TV, he disclosed that he truly loves Nana Aba and loves everything about her.

I really love her. I love her personality. I respect her demeanour. If I got the chance, I would love to take her out for dinner and just vibe. I truly love her.

AMG beyond control signee disclosed he is a "big man" and can therefore take good care of her. When asked by GhKwaku whether his pocket was fat meaning whether he had a lot of money, he noted that money would definitely not be a problem.

However, Nana Aba has reacted to AMG Armani's admiration for her in a tweet on her official Twitter page, @thenanaaba. She wanted to know his handle and hopefully reach out to him. One could tell that Nana Aba was already in love with the type of emojis she attached to her tweet.

awwwwwwww what’s his @?

Nana Aba Anamoah also went on to share the post on her Instagram page and she captioned the post:

Save. The. Date.

Her caption has stirred up some excitement as well as doubts from people as some wonder if it is a promotion of AMG Armani's music career or upcoming project or whether it is all fun and games.

The news has stirred up many reactions on social media

adwoaloudgh:

Planning committee, yay3 ready

richinside.ceo:

Internet money can't buy her ooo masa go sleep

mayor_wan:

Do you have enough money to take her out !

thedripcaramel:

English will frustrate you gentleman

bra_dherryk:

I will take the pictures that day for free

p.o.sekyere:

This is actually cute.

