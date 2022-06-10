Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that Thomas Partey's name change to a Muslim name, Yakubu was only a joke

Sharing her displeasure in a tweet, she was concerned people took the unofficial interview she had with Thomas Partey seriously

Thomas Partey responded to the tweet saying he was back to being called Thomas again

Ace Broadcaster and Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has debunked news circulating about a sudden name change of Arsenal Midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey.

Thomas Partey who also plays as a midfielder for the Ghanaian National Team, Black Stars, was alleged to have changed his name to Yakubu after tying the knot with his supposed Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella.

However, after the news went viral, Nana Aba came out to say the unofficial interview he had with Partey was only a joke and shouldn't be taken seriously.

In a tweet shared on her official Twitter page, she said:

Ah so people have truly taken the @Thomaspartey22 joke about his name change seriously? A man is not allowed to crack jokes anymore? What is that? Mtcheeeeeeew

Thomas Partey upon seeing the tweet replied:

Eei chale I was enjoying it but now am back to Thomas again

Partey Renames Himself 'Yakubu' After Switching Religions

Ghanaian and Arsenal FC midfielder Thomas Teye Partey has revealed an additional name to his already known names.

In an unofficial interview with the Managing Director of Gh One Nana Aba Anamoah, the vice-captain of the Black Stars disclosed that he is now a Muslim and has named himself Yakubu.

Thomas 'Yakubu' Teye Partey told Nana Aba his marital union with his Moroccan girlfriend, Sara Bella necessitated this decision.

