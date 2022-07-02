Legendary actor Kofi Adjorlolo is reportedly set to marry the mother of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah

The actor and his new-found sweetheart have both confirmed their relationship and plan to tie the knot

The two lovebirds were previously married and are parents to two and three children respectively

Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo is reportedly set to tie the knot with the mother of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah aka Shatta Mama.

The legendary actor and his lover have confirmed their planned nuptials to seal their love and hopefully spend the rest of their lives together.

In an interview with Hotfmghana.com, Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama said they will soon convey the date for the ceremony soon, Ghanaweb reported.

Photos of Kofi Adjorlolo, Madam Elsie Avemegah, and Shatta Wale. Credit: shattawalenima/GH Gossip/YEN.com.gh

Source: UGC

Having featured in several local and international movies, the actor's marriage to Shatta Mama will garner attention as he is a known personality.

Kofi Adjorlolo, 66, is the father of two children whose late wife died years ago while Shatta Mama, in her 60s, was formerly married to Shatta Wale's father, Shatta Capo, is mother to three children including the singer.

Per Adjorlolo, his children have already given him the blessing to marry another woman.

