A couple exchanged vows in a simple wedding ceremony at the Kasoa Downtown District branch of the Church of Pentecost in the Central Region of Ghana.

The interracial couple was adorned in simple African attires for their wedding that saw fewer people in attendance.

In a post shared by Seth Wettey, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook, he said the bride showed up in church for the wedding without makeup.

Photos of couple's simple wedding. Credit: Seth Wettey

Source: Instagram

He further shared that the couple tied the knot without a best man, ''no maid of honour, no decorations, and made no provision to refresh their guests''.

Wettey shared the couple's image with the message to opine that marriage doesn't have to be expensive.

''Wedding should not be expensive. Concentrate on building a lasting and fulfilling marriage instead of an expensive wedding.

''People organise weddings and spend years paying debts of their wedding,'' he said.

The couple's wedding photos, which have been trending for days, have generated reactions on Ghana's social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Social media reactions

Semador Joshua said:

''May God help our generation.''

Aliniah Benjamin exclaimed:

''Waaaaoooo.''

Nana Kofi Asante commented:

''Indeed Awesomely awesome ampaaaa.''

Kwabre Kofi Boakye said:

''That's the way to go.''

Abigail Esenam Dzanie commented:

''This is awesome.''

Francis K B Sagoe said:

''May God bless them more than necessary, Amen.''

Adonu K Lord commented:

''We have to learn something from this.''

