The comedian Foster Romanus and his wife Selina Asante capped their simple but elegant traditional marriage with a white wedding

The two climaxed their customary marriage with a graceful ceremony in a church that saw loved ones present

Stunning videos from the Ghanaian entertainer and his beautiful wife's wedding have hit the internet

Comedian Foster Romanus and his wife Selina Asante capped their simple but elegant traditional marriage with a white wedding over the weekend.

The couple was joined together in a private customary marriage on Thursday, June 23, with actor Eddie Nartey and other stars in attendance.

The two adorned colourful matching Kente outfits for the ceremony and subsequently changed outfits during the day.

Photos from Foster Romanus and lover's wedding. Credit: Zionfelix

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June 26, the Ghanaian entertainer and his wife exchanged vows in white wedding nuptials.

The bride donned a graceful white gown while the groom donned a fine tux that complemented the bride's look.

Among the stars who attended was the comic actor Clemento Suarez.

See the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh