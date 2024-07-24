CEO of the Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Junior, got many people talking about the new luxury cars, the K+ AVATR 11 And 12

The luxury cars boast a well-designed exterior, e-cards instead of keys, silent tyres, and mirrors that give 3D, 4K, and 360-degree surround views

Many people applauded Katanka and Safo Junior, while others gushed over the luxury cars and expressed a desire to own one of them one day

Commercial pilot and CEO of the Kantanka group of companies, Kwadwo Safo Junior, unveiled a brand new luxury car, and a video displaying its features has got many people talking on social media.

Kwadwo Safo Junior unveils the luxurious K+ AVATR 11 and 12 electric cars. Image Credit: @kwadwosafo_jnr

Kantaka unveils luxurious new car

The luxury Kantanka cars were confirmed as the K+ AVATR 11 and the K+ AVATR 12, both of which are electric. The cars are a true definition of advanced technology as they use an e-card to unlock instead of car keys.

In the video detailing its features, comedian and comic actor Ataamle noted that the car's dashboard and various mirrors were electronic, giving 3D, 4K, and 360-degree views of one's surroundings.

That meant neither the driver nor the passengers had to look through their window to give the driver directions when parking or reversing. A tablet also offered a wider view when driving.

One thing that struck many people was that the car tyres were silent, and there was a wireless charger to charge their smartphones.

The two Kantanka cars were launched in July 2024. However, the prices have not yet been disclosed, which has led many people to speculate, considering their advanced technology features.

Below is the video of the K+ AVATR 11 and 12 electric cars:

Reactions to the new Katanka vehicles

Many people in the comment section were amused by Ataamle's voiceover for the video as they talked about how it excited them while watching a tour of the luxury Kantaka car.

Others also applauded Safo Junior, the ex-husband of actress Juliet Ibrahim, and Kantanka for making the country proud and inventing top-notch cars.

The comments are below:

rick_aqua said:

"Can’t wait to experience this with the team 😊"

kennethessahbowin said:

"This guy should market Kantanka cars 🔥🔥"

dapaahabel said:

"The car dey be, but @papayawataamle you do all. I tell you 🤣🤣👏🏿👏🏿"

gloriaosarfo said:

"Oh that's nice 👍🏾🇬🇭❤️🔥"

starwanwheezy said:

"Is it a bullet proof car? I need one 😢😢"

certifiedog_ said:

"Y’all ignoring how the dude is advertising the car…This is fun to listen to 😂"

efya_sings said:

"car wai de3 ten thousand billion millions trillion dollars 😂😂😂😂😂😂"

kofy_japan said:

"This is called machine. the rest are wheel barrow 😂😂"

benji_bank1 said:

"Kantanka is doing so well."

