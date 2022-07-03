Ghanaian journalist, Shonda Naa Ayorkor, has been interred following an emotional church service

The late media personality reportedly passed in late May 2022 when doctors pronounced her dead upon arriving at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital

Several media figures, including Bola Ray of the EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment, were present to mourn with her family

The Ghanaian media personality, Shonda Naa Ayorkor, has been interred following an emotional church service that saw some loved ones and media personalities in attendance.

The late Ayorkor worked with Takoradi-based Empire 102.7 FM before her death, with news of her passing emerging on social media Monday, May 30, 2022.

The cause of her death was not immediately made public, but sources say she was pronounced dead upon arriving at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

Photos of the late Shonda Naa Ayorkor and Bola Ray. Credit: Bola Ray/Nana Bessah GH

Source: Facebook

Several media personalities, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of media conglomerate EIB Network Group and Empire Entertainment, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, was present at the funeral to commiserate with the family of his late worker.

Some employees of the EIB and Empire brands and loved ones also attended the funeral to mourn their late colleague.

The late Shonda Naa Ayorkor left behind a non-profit organisation called April 02 Foundation, a charity that embarked on donations and helped the most vulnerable in society.

See some photos from the church service below:

Photo of Bola Ray. Credit: Bola Ray

Source: Facebook

Photo of the late Shonda Ayorkor. Credit: Bola Ray

Source: Facebook

Photo of Shonda Ayorkor's grave. Credit: Nana Bessah GH

Source: Facebook

Source: YEN.com.gh