DJ Khaled has been spotted jamming to Black Sherif's Kweku The Traveler on his Instagram page, and Ghanaians cannot hold back their excitement

The renowned DJ shared a screenshot of him playing the hit record on his Instagram story, which shows how far the song has gone

The screenshot spread across social media like wildfire as Ghanaians reacted to the young superstar's music crossing international waters

Fast-rising Ghanaian music artist Black Sherif keeps soaring high, and it keeps getting better and better for him.

Famous American star, DJ Khaled has been spotted playing Blacko's Kweku The Traveller song as he shared a screenshot, which shows him playing the jam on his Instagram story.

Dj Khaled and Black Sherif Source: djkhaled, blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Khaled is famed for putting artists he admires on his songs, and Ghanaians are hoping Khaled playing the jam could lead to a collaboration with the Ghanaian superstar. The famous Dj is currently in album mode, which makes his playing of the song interesting.

Popular tweep, Kally Jay, celebrated the milestone on Twitter, which led to the news spreading like wildfire.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians as they expressed their happiness for Black Sherif.

Tuw3nty was excited as he wrote:

Blacko is going far because of his unique style. Hes very original and thats what these big guys outside GH want.

OpuniAsamoah_10 also said:

We The Best Music on Blacko's radar ❤️

samuelobeng893 reacted:

Wen wil Blacko tour the world Blacko needs to kill it there ✌️✌️✌️

RexfordKingsley was excited as he wrote:

Can We all Agree that The Biggest Artiste In Ghana Right Now is Black Sherif?!!

