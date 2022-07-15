Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo was spotted dancing with the French Ambassador to Ghana at the France National Day Celebration

The president put on his dancing shoes as he took centre stage with Anne-Sophie Avé, and the pair had fun jamming to an Afrobeat tune

Footage of the president having fun went viral on social media, and Ghanaians have had some interesting things to say about it

Ghanaian President Nana Akuffo Addo was present at the France National Day Celebration. The president turned heads as he was spotted dancing with the French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne-Sophie Avé.

The French community in Ghana celebrated France National Day, also known as Bastille Day, a major event in French history as it marked a significant revolution that happened on 14 July 1790.

President Nana Addo, including some public figures and celebrities, on Thursday, honoured invitations and showed up in style at the event.

The Ghanaian President got into a celebratory mood as he showed off his dance steps. Footage of the president showing his moves has gone viral on social media, and Ghanaians have reacted to the video with some interesting comments to the video.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the interesting reactions.

3891leticia reacted by saying:

Eiii enti Akuffo Addo )nti y3n case kraaaaa

redberry_17 wrote:

See this man o,as we dey cry, ein dey party dey dance. Ah! Hmmm

kwabena.asante_ dropped a hilarious comment

Serious country aa nanka he resign

obaapajee also wrote:

If “yentie obiaaa”was a person

floorrep could not stop laughing as he wrote:

if Mo na mo bl3 was a person alla Mr. lomotey you do all

See Video Here

