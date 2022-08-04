Adorable videos of Island Frimpong, daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, have warmed hearts

In the clips, the little princess shows off her new hair, and netizens have gushed over the child in the comment section of the Instagram post

Mrs_ison32, who commented with many others said, ''she has gotten so big and she has her mother’s smile''

Two adorable videos of Island Frimpong, daughter of actress Fella Makafui and rapper Medikal, have melted hearts, with many gushing over the child.

In the clips on Island's Instagram account, she is seen showing off her new hair to admirers.

Photos of Fella Makafui, Medikal, and their daughter Island. Credit: islandfrimpong

The little princess was enjoying what appears to be pastry in one of the cute clips as she flaunted her new look with a smile.

''Love my new hair❤️?'' the caption read.

Netizens who saw the clips were quick to head to the comment section of the post to answer and compliment the celebrity child.

Peeps gush over the little princess

I.am.richie commented:

''Aww, beautiful Island.''

Owusuvera822 said:

''She is all grown.''

Adusiiglam_kids_more commented:

''She’s adorable ❤️.''

Abena.5456 said:

''Beautiful.''

Deriascode said:

''Pretty island .''

Lovely_cutekhid_eci commented:

''Aww looking cute.''

Mrs_ison32 said:

''She has gotten so big and she has her mother’s smile.''

Video shows Island Frimpong all grown and tall

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Fella Makafui warmed hearts with a video showing her daughter, Island Frimpong, glowing with smiles as she sat on a comfy couch. The Ghanaian movie star, brand influencer, and serial entrepreneur uploaded the heartwarming video on her Instagram page.

Captioning the clip, the mother of one stated that Island is her heartbeat as she expressed intense love for her daughter.

