Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere has joined the viral TikTok challenge to share her transformation video

Serwaa's video shows her days as a five-year-old child through her teens and SHS days, to adulthood

The likes of Moesha Boduong and other follors of Serwaa have shared interesting reactions to the video

Ghanaian broadcaster Joyce Serwaa Amihere has given her fans on social media a look into her past after sharing a throwback video.

Serwaa, one of the leading presenters at GHOne TV, shared the video as part of the viral TikTok challenge about people's transformation over the years.

In the video sighted on her Instagram page, Serwaa showed her transformation over what she described as a 20-year period.

The video, a slideshow of some interesting photos, showed Serwaa from her days as a five-year-old girl, through her teens, before landing on her current looks.

Serwaa Amihere's SHS photos

One of the standouts in the transformation video was the images of Serwaa in her senior high school days.

A past student of Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS in Kumasi, the award-winning broadcaster rocked her uniform with style.

While she looked slimmer back then, she was beautiful just as today despite the fact she wore no makeup or weave-on.

Serwaa Amihere grateful to God for her transformation

Sharing the video, Serwaa was full of gratitude for God, saying her young self ould not have imagined.

Heavy on Gratitude because God has been extremely Good to me and my family… The Glow up is real.. the 5 year old me would never have thought .Edited by @seddy_nam ❤️

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Serwaa Amihere's transformation video

Just like an earlier throwback image she shared, Serwaa's transformation video has triggered reactions.

moeshaboduong said:

those white shoes I never wore I was a fashionista more than you

portiawekia said:

Eeii momma God has being faithful ampa

anne23_gh said:

Does it mean there is still hope for hips and bum to increase ?? Anaa I should give up

triggaslaw

Onyame ay3 bibut Serwaa u dey resemble my Tanzanian ex bi who broke my heart o.. maybe that’s why I’m fond you

Serwaa Amihere Reflects On Her Life After Turning 33

Meanwhile, Serwaa Amihere recently turned 33 years old and celebrated in style.

The GHOne TV presenter had a chat with YEN.com.gh reflectinGhanaianher life and journey as a successful broadcaster.

Among other things, Serwaa talked about some of her achievements, obstacles, and general outlook on life.

