A video showing the flawless dark complexion of child model and fashion influencer, Princess Blossom, has warmed and won many hearts on social media.

The clip on her Instagram account, seen by YEN.com.gh, is accompanied by a trending song.

''Had to try this song #trending. Where are my Arabic speakers Insta fam to translate the song @kayamac56,'' the caption said.

Photos of Princess Blossom. Credit: princessblossom.yar

Source: Instagram

Blossom sported a bare neck outfit in the cute video that has sparked reactions, with many gushing over her.

The clip had gained more than 30,000 views at the time of this publication. Read some of the comments compiled by YEN.com.gh below:

How social media users expressed admiration for her

Cash_labejia commented:

''Seriously, the most beautiful child I’ve ever seen.''

Wansherry411 said:

''Gosh! Absolutely gorgeous!''

Latrice_1977 said:

''OMG she is everything!❤️.''

Ms.jackson_5 commented:

''She is beautiful ❤️.''

Mrs_s_dlamini said:

''You are so pretty baby girl.''

Shellyann.morgan.779 commented:

''Wow, beautiful.''

Southerngrown_870 said:

''Simply beautiful ❤️.''

Cyndiemerson1 commented:

''Such a beautiful girl.''

