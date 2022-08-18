On Friday, July 29, 2022, Tracey Boakye tied the knot with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah at an internet-breaking wedding

The Kumawood actress shared a video of herself and her husband boarding a flight to their honeymoon destination on Tuesday, August 16, 2022

In a recent update, she shared a video of them having fun at the poolside with a caption reflecting how lucky she is as a woman

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has been the talk of the town after her internet-breaking wedding in July. The movie producer and her husband are in Dubai for their honeymoon, and she has not ceased to keep her fans updated about her lovey-dovey trip.

The actress shared a video of herself and her husband eating and drinking a cocktail at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge poolside on her Instagram account. In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a happy Tracey was seen feeding her husband. The couple looked relaxed and very happy in the video.

Tracey Boakye took advantage of her situation to remind her followers of her status.

“Young, Rich and Smart. When God blesses you with everything: beautiful kids, good health, God-fearing husband @badufrank, money, houses, cars, natural body, handsome husband, etc..” a part of her caption read.

Ending her caption with a prayer, she wrote:

“At 31 years, this is how you live your life. May favour locate us all in Jesus’ name.”

Tracey Boakye's fans react to honeymoon video

Her video left many gushing and tapping into her blessings.

Amazing_damsel23

I tap into your blessings, mummy.

Richardpeprah419

Waaaw Odo bi y3 d3

King-masodi1

Love sweet ruff

Showbiz_blogger

This is what we all want

Themeganthelion

The caption just entered my ribs. Woy3 Boss, a landlady and more

