Down Flat hitmaker Kelvynboy has caused laughter on social media after he fell down on his birthday

The dancehall star was popping a bottle of champagne in celebration of an additional year when he slipped

Kelvynboy has been in the news chiefly due to his new song Down Flat which has gone viral on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Kelvyn Brown known by the stage name Kelvynboy has faced his own music in a video that is cracking ribs on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on photo and video-sharing app Instagram, Kelvynboy was seen in high spirits as he celebrated his birthday.

The musician was seen in what looked like a living room as he was joined by some close relatives and friends.

To celebrate the special occasion, Kelvynboy decided to pop some champagne to propose a toast for more life and success in his life.

He however appeared to be too excited and the excitement quickly turned into laughter as he was involved in a minor accident.

The Down Flat hitmaker was seen trying to pop a bottle of champagne which he managed to do so successfully.

In his bid to however spray the champagne on those gathered, he ended up slipping and falling flat on his back which caused laughter in the room.

The musician got back to his feet in one piece and continued with the celebrations.

Kelvynboy has gained massive attention in the last few weeks following the release of his latest song, Down Flat.

The song has been received well by many people and has gained massive airplay which has seen social media awash with dance videos.

