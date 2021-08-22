Actress Fella Makafui uploaded a video of her daughter, Island Frimpong, on Instagram

She stated that her daughter is her heartbeat as she expressed love for her

Island Frimpong was captured beaming with smiles

Actress Fella Makafui has warmed hearts with a video showing her daughter, Island Frimpong, glowing with smiles as she sat on a comfy couch.

The Ghanaian movie star, brand influencer, and serial entrepreneur uploaded the heartwarming video on her Instagram page.

Captioning the clip, the mother of one stated that Island is her heartbeat as she expressed intense love for her daughter.

Heartbeat, love you: Latest video shows Island Frimpong all grown and tall; Fella Makafui goes gaga. Image: Fella Makafui

Source: Instagram

Mother's love

''Heartbeat ❤️❤️ love you, @islandfrimpong,'' said Fella Makafui.

The actress is married to the award-winning rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, known professionally as Medikal.

The celebrity couple gave birth to Island Frimpong in August 2020 and notoriously kept her identity from the public till Medikal used her image as the cover photo for his album Amazing Grace.

Source: Yen.com.gh