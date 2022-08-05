Celebrity publicist, Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, has been laid to rest following an emotional funeral service on Friday, August 5

The late media personality, who worked with several acclaimed entertainers, reportedly died on Saturday, July 16

Actress Selly Galley and her husband, singer Praye Tietia, were some acclaimed entertainers who reportedly attended the burial service

Media personality, Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh, has been laid to rest by his family and loved ones following an emotional funeral service on Friday, August 5, 2022.

The celebrity publicist, who worked with several acclaimed entertainers, reportedly died on Saturday, July 16.

Before his burial service, a candlelight ceremony was held in his honour, with notable personalities in media and entertainment in attendance.

Photos of Emmanuel Ugoh.

Actress Selly Galley and her husband, singer Praye Tietia, rapper Edem, and media personalities Jay Foley and Jeremie Van-Garshong were some public figures spotted at the candlelight ceremony.

TV3 journalist, Komla Adom shared a tears-arousing video of pallbearers carrying Oscar Ugoh's remains at the burial into a van to the cemetery on August 5, which erupted the emotions of social media users.

Read some of the comments YEN.com.gh compiled below and watch the video here.

Ebenezer Sabutey said:

''Hmmm. I'm even short of words. Chale, God is faithful.''

Quame George commented:

''Emmanuel Oscar Ugoh was a good friend to have. May his soul Rest In Peace.''

Ohemaa Acheampomaa said:

''Hmm may his soul rest in peace.''

Ato Amissah-Arthur commented:

''May His soul rest in perfect Peace.''

Kobina Amoasi said:

''May his soul rest in perfect peace.''

Benard Cecil - Snyper commented:

''This year has been soo sour.''

Shonda Ayorkor laid to rest

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality, Shonda Naa Ayorkor, has been interred following an emotional church service that saw some loved ones and media personalities in attendance.

The late Ayorkor worked with Takoradi-based Empire FM before her death, with news of her passing emerging on social media Monday, May 30, 2022.

The cause of her death was not immediately made public, but sources say she was pronounced dead upon arriving at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

