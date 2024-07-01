Eno Kay has been called out by netizens after he was caught editing betting slips

The popular tipster shared a photo of a bet slip which showed that he had staked GH¢45k and earned over GH¢190k, but it turned out to be photoshopped

Some individuals on X (formerly Twitter) had run the ticket ID of the slip through Sporty Bet's verification system, and it turned out he had staked only 30 pesewas

Popular betting tipster Eno Kay has found himself at the centre of a scandal after being accused by netizens of editing betting slips. Known for his high-stakes bets and lavish lifestyle, Eno Kay shared a photo of a betting slip claiming he had staked GH¢45,000 and won GH¢190,800. However, investigations revealed that the slip was photoshopped.

The controversy erupted when some individuals on X (formerly known as Twitter) decided to verify the authenticity of Eno Kay's betting slip. By running the ticket ID through Sporty Bet's verification system, they discovered that the original stake was only 30 pesewas. This contrast between the claimed and actual stake quickly trended on X, raising doubts about the legitimacy of Eno Kay's previous betting successes.

This revelation has put a dent in Eno Kay's reputation. Previously celebrated for his purportedly impressive betting wins, he had amassed a following of people looking to replicate his success. His claims of making substantial amounts of money through betting were seemingly supported by his collection of luxury vehicles, including a Toyota Supra and a Range Rover.

Eno Kay sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ozbonjnr said:

I wonder why people still believe those people …that’s why I don’t stake Demma slips oo. I arranged my slips and even won more

masakomot commented:

He is using betting to cover his fraudulent activities. Knew he was a scammer. How can a person doing well charge people before giving them odds.

2slick2clean said:

You see the thing? Ebi those who dey pay am money for odds demna funds wey he dey take fund himself

Enokay's losses

In a previous story, Ghanaian punter Enokay revealed that he once lost $200,000 to sports betting in just a day.

In an interview with 3Music TV, Enokay explained that he staked many different bets on the day and lost a huge amount.

He, however, recouped his money in about a month by winning $470,000.

