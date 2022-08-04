Ghanaians and loved ones have taken to Twitter to express their deepest condolences after ace journalist Bernard Koku Avle lost his wife, Justine Avle

The Citi FM/TV general manager lost his significant other on Wednesday, August 3, leaving many utterly devastated

TV3's @berlamundi, who commented with others said, ''Oh no! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with. May God be with your family''

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Several people on Twitter have expressed their deepest condolences after ace journalist Bernard Koku Avle lost his wife, Justine Avle, on Wednesday, August 3.

The Citi TV/FM general manager has officially not made the death of his wife public since the news broke, but several reports have confirmed the demise of his significant other.

Photos of Bernard Avle and his wife Justine. Credit: @NsiaAvena/ Bernard Avle (Facebook)

Source: Twitter

The Ghanaian media colossus is trending at number one on Twitter because of his wife's unexpected demise, with Ghanaians and loved ones commiserating with him on Twitter.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Media personality @berlamundi said:

''Oh no! Bernard Avle. I’m so sorry for your loss. This must be the hardest thing to deal with. May God be with your family.''

Blogger @KobbyKyei said:

''My Condolences Mentor Mr. Bernard Avle.''

@lawyernarh said:

''Thinking about how an enterprising young man like Bernard Avle lost his wife makes life mundane and murkier. Since the demise of my old boy, whenever I hear the word "life" I pause, reflect, and think a lot. Such a mystery! #CitiCBS.''

@sena_adofficial commented:

''Hmmm death, where do we start from? My deepest condolence my big brother and boss Bernard Avle.''

Ghanaian Man Weeps Over Death Of His Wife at Hospital in Kumasi

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a deprived Ghanaian man broke down in tears after he lost his wife at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

His wife passed after battling sickness for her life, but she succumbed to death.

In a video clip, he recounted the incidents leading to her death as he mourned her passing.

Gloria Sarfo Lays Her Mum to Rest

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that after weeks of heartbreak, actress Gloria Sarfo has laid her late mum to rest at the Akyem Osiem cemetery in Abuakwa North Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The burial service for the late Madam Ophelia Yeboah took place on Saturday, April 30, at the Akyem Osiem Town Park.

She passed on February 11, at age 66, and the actress broke the news on Instagram. Gloria Sarfo did not reveal what caused her mother's death.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh