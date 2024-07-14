The wife of Ghanaian politician Kwame A Plus has replied to Afia Schwarzenegger for defaming her husband

Akosua Vee stated that her husband is a responsible man, a loving father and a faithful husband

Some social media users have commented on Afia Schwarzenegger's video which is trending on YouTube

Ghanaian stylist Violet Akosua Bannerman Obeng, popularly called Akosua Vee, has reacted after Afia Schwarzenegger exposed her husband for allegedly cheating on her.

The mother-of-three revealed she is married to a responsible man and said no one can tarnish her husband's reputation.

Akosua Vee is upset with Afia Schwarzenegger over comments about Kwame A Plus' alleged infidelity. Photo credit: @akosuaavee.

Source: Instagram

Akosua Vee shared the post on Instagram, saying she wanted to address the matter of the 'unsubstantiated reports' about the state of her marriage 'directly and unequivocally'.

I can state with the utmost certainty that my marriage and family are in excellent standing. I have not met any ‘baby mama’ nor has my husband been involved in any alleged scandalous extra marital affair.

Any such rumors should be summarily dismissed as baseless speculation.

Akosua Vee also emphasised that she was married to a responsible man and believes attempts to tarnish his reputation will fail.

Let me also confirm that I am currently residing outside of the country, rendering the alleged “family sittings” to be a complete fabrication.

And should my esteemed spouse have engaged in any extramarital entanglements resulting in the birth of a child, that would have been our business and nobody else.

I trust this clarifies the situation adequately. Please feel free to disseminate this statement broadly to quell any further idle gossip. Good day to you.

Watch the video below:

Schwarzenegger comments on MC Yaa Yeboah's baby

Her response came after Ghanaian comedian Afia Schwarzenegger alleged that Kwame A Plus is the father of MC Yaa Yeboah's two-year-old baby.

Watch the video below:

Akosua Vee slays in a white jumpsuit

Meanwhile, Ghanaian fashionista Akosua Vee looked effortlessly chic in a stylish white jumpsuit styled with a blazer and designer clutch purse.

Check out the photos below:

MC Yaa Yeboah slays in a glittering dress

United Showbiz pundit and alleged baby mama of Kwame A Plus, MC Yaa Yeboah, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish outfit.

Check out the photo below:

Akosua Vee stylishly celebrates her birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akosua Vee, who posted images in a few stylish outfits to celebrate her birthday.

The stunning spouse of Ghanaian politician and singer Kwame A Plus used several haircuts to go with her outfits.

Social media users have commented about Akosua Vee's stunning outfits and pricey jewellery for the bday picture.

Source: YEN.com.gh