Ghanaian media personality Bridget Otoo tied the knot to one Dr Evans Ago Tetteh on August 13, 2022, in a simple wedding in Takoradi

Her marriage attracted a lot of buzz from netizens who thought a staunch feminist like her would have nothing to do with men and marriage

Popular reggae musician Blakk Rasta was one of the many people who called out Bridget to ensure her husband is one who can cook and clean

August 13, 2022, was world Bridget Otoo day as she topped trends with news of her wedding going viral.

Blakk Rasta, Bridget Otoo and husband. Photo Source: @blakkrasta @bridget_otoo

Source: Instagram

The staunch feminist tied the knot with Dr Evans Ago Tetteh at a private ceremony in Takoradi. Her husband works as a Transportation Consultant and is also a Lecturer at Regional Maritime University.

The media personality and Anchor at Metro TV is a staunch believer in feminist ideologies, and many who don't fully understand what being a feminist means lashed out at her for getting married.

Musician and radio personality, Blakk Rasta, was one of the many people who called out Bridget. In a tweet shared on his officially verified Twitter page, he tagged Bridget and asked her whether her husband can cook and clean.

I hope @Bridget_Otoo 's husband can WASH and COOK. Else.. Catering school would help... I wish you success, bro...

In response to Blakk Rasta's tweet, Bridget Otoo hinted that her man does not know how to cook and neither can he cook simple meals like rice. She then called on Blakk Rasta to sponsor cooking lessons.

He can’t cook, not even rice. Sponsor my cooking lessons …

Post stirs reactions on social media

@Aus_yeb:

The internet never forgets

@alimaahh:

The ignorance in these comments ‍♀️ when did feminism = not getting married?

@kaysomuah:

Why are Ghanaian cismale so scared of feminist?

@HIGHTHINKING22:

Oh ok I think she has find one

@kingKwabenaGH:

Blackk rasta, i know rasta men are for peace and love but why has vauwlense sweeteth thee soeth? lol

@Mr_Lowells:

Oh chale this be wicked point herrh

@ace_rbk:

Women have standards for us broke bros & we understand

@hebron28:

Lol.. this bird app is not a safe place

