A little girl in a video, impressed many on TikTok as she sang Stonebwoy's Overlord tune word for word

The girl who is a student of Asawinso Methodist JHS was able rattle the heavy patois in the song without messing up the lyrics

The video which was shared on the school's social media account had many Ghanaians praising the girl's talent

A young student of Asawinso Methodist JHS has become an internet sensation after she sang Stonebwoy’s Overlord word for word in a video that has gone viral.

The video, which was shared by the school’s TikTok page, showed the young lady belting out the lyrics of the popular dancehall song with confidence and flair.

She sang the song effortlessly despite the tune majorly consisting of heavy patois, which is very hard to pronounce for many people. The video has received thousands of views and comments from impressed Ghanaians, who praised the young lady’s talent and passion for music. Some folks tagged Stonebwoy, hoping that he saw the video and how talented the young lady was.

Stonebwoy’s Overlord was released not too long ago, and it has already made a lot of waves in the Ghanaian music scene.

Asawinso JHS student gets praised

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nelsonamenyo said:

This young girl is fully loaded with talent ❤️

Kenneth commented:

Keep it up sis, l really really love this song

Don sparkles wrote:

aswear dis gal dey sing pass stone bwoy sef

O'KATAKYIE_96 commented:

attitude n articulation on point

Koni commented:

Is good you are doing this keep doing you dear

Kume wrote:

I Love She, Her cobfidence, style and vocal

Stonebwoy and Rick Ross collab

In another story, American rapper, Rick Ross has shared his plans to create an Africa-themed project with African artistes.

The hip-hop rapper unveiled his plans to feature the continent's top names including Stonebwoy.

Rick Ross's plans have excited scores of Ghanaian music listeners who have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the upcoming collaboration.

