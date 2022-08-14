Broadcaster, Bridget Otoo, and her sweetheart married in a private ceremony in Takoradi in the Western Region on Saturday, August 13

One of the highlights of the ceremony is the photo session with families and friends, where Bridget's husband refused to kiss her

The video of the awkward moment that she cleverly managed has eagle-eyed fans asking if the man was compelled to marry

Media personality, Bridget Otoo, tied the knot with her sweetheart, Dr Evans Ego Tetteh, in a private wedding in the Western Region on Saturday, August 13.

The beautiful ceremony, which saw personalities in entertainment and media circles gracing the occasion, went on without a glitch.

Actress Lydia Forson, and media personalities Serwaa Amihere and Roland Walker, were some close friends who attended the gorgeous occasion.

Photo of Bridget Otoo and her husband Dr Evan Ego Tetteh. Credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

The newlyweds posed with family members and loved ones as part of the ceremony. One of the moments shows Bridget's husband refusing to kiss her.

The video of the awkward moment that she skilfully managed has eagle-eyed fans talking.

YEN.com.gh spotlights some of the comments below:

Ghanaians react to video

@MisterChances commented:

''Ah, the girl get mouth odor?''

@kofifridayy said:

''The Bridget Otoo I knew from a distance grew too fast.''

@Gagamiel said:

''Oh, but why ur man swerve am like dat? Som'n ain't right. Be like Dem Force chairman enter de marriage.''

@b_mawutor95 asked:

''Ah, why can’t he kiss the wife? Ei.''

@kingdellaa commented:

''There are men who are very shy in public. He's not the first person and he won't be the last.''

@nanagee20 comment:

''Cos the marriage be by force for his neck. Read between the lines.''

@melo_mylo commented:

''Man is not happy. Forced marriage due to pregnancy?'' They call it wedlock. But I’m very sure DNA go come inside someday p333.''

