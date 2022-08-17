Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has shared some grim details of the plight she faced as a househelp before she became famous

The veteran gospel musician, in an interview on Rainbow Radio, shared her touching story as a way of encouraging struggling folks to keep pushing

The bold musician mentioned struggles of hers she had never made public and left folks surprised at the torturous toils she has faced in her life

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor has shared some details of her life before fame, which has stunned many netizens.

In an interview with Rainbow Radio, she talked about her struggles as a young lady and the challenges life threw at her.

Ghanaian Gospel Musician Celestine Donkor Source: celestinedonkormusic

Source: Instagram

According to Celestine, she came from a low-income family background; hence making ends meet was a problem for her and her household.

A young Celestine had to resort to living with other people as a stay-in househelp. The musician said some folks she stayed with were kind to her. Whiles others treated her extremely bad.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said:

Some of the people I stayed with were very good to me. They took me in as their own daughter. There was no feeling like an outcast. And there were others who made me like rejected and less human,

She further mentioned that one woman she stayed with would deny her food when she was hungry and would demand she does unimaginable acts before she feeds her.

The gospel star shared the painful details of her life struggles to encourage the youth not to give up when they face hurdles that may cross their path. Celestine is now one of the biggest Ghanaian gospel stars and is doing very well for herself.

Ghanaian Street Preacher Forgets Himself And Sings Medikal's Song Into His Microphone In Video

In other news, a Ghanaian preacher has recently become the talk of many after a video of him dancing and singing to a secular song surfaced online.

He kept repeating that he would start preaching very soon and, at the same time, kept singing Medikal's 'omo ada' song being played in the background

@YawChidera commented: "Is it something he's doing to get the attention of the people around to listen to the word of God or ebi skits cos ei"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh