A Ghanaian preacher has recently become the talk of many after a video of him dancing and singing to a secular song surfaced online

He kept repeating that he would start preaching very soon and, at the same time, kept singing Medikal's 'omo ada' song being played in the background

@YawChidera commented: "Is it something he's doing to get the attention of the people around to listen to the word of God or ebi skits cos ei"

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A video of a street preacher who was meant to share the word of God to the public was captured, singing along to one of Medikal's hit songs, 'omo ada'.

Preacher on the street, surprised young woman Photo credit: kayjnr10/Twitter, Roos Koole

Source: Getty Images

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the of @kayjnr10 had the preacher standing beside his pulpit in public with his bible on top and holding his microphone. The was then seen dancing to Medikal's song as he kept reminding passers-by that he is about sharing the word of God.

Many social media users who saw the post had a lot to say about it. At the time of this publication, the post has racked up close to 200 retweets with 21 quote tweets and 429 likes.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted some of the interesting comments below;

@YawChidera commented:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Is it something he’s doing to get the attention of the people around to listen to the word of God or ebi skits cos ei

@Donradikal replied:

Ohh really..i think he’s trying to catch the attention of people...If he’s that hungry, he could have just slotted in ohemaa mercy.. i am sure your perception about him would have been different with that....

From @Owuraqu_filip:

His strategy is working paa .. he ll get the attention he is looking for in no time

@InfinityBlessi4 replied:

He's playing commercial before the main programme starts

@bra_jnr1 commented:

By their fruit we shall know them Charlie this is not funny oo

Watch the full video linked below;

Street Pastor Sings Black Sherif's Second Sermon While Preaching In Hilarious Video

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a street preacher surprised many on social media as he left his sermon behind to sing Black Sherif's 'Second Sermon.'

In the video, the young man of God looked sharp in a white and blue outfit with a nice pair of shoes to match.

Netizens felt it was his way of capturing the attention of his audience as offertory might not have been forthcoming on the day.

The video has gone viral, and it has got many folks laughing. 'Second Sermon' is a popular tune many Ghanaians fell in love with and is widely regarded as Black Sherif's biggest break in his music career. The song's popularity made folks excited to see the preacher sing it word for word.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh