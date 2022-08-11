Young Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog has spoken up about the challenges he has faced in the Ghana Music Industry

The young superstar opened up about some spiritual attacks he claimed to have faced, which were perpetrated by a close friend of his

The young man said everything was fine now and was ready to bounce back, stirring reactions from Ghanaians who had some interesting things to say about his claims

Young Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog in an interview on TV3's Newday program, spoke up about the challenges he has faced in the Ghana Music Industry since becoming a star.

According to the young man, things have been rough for him as some folks wanted his downfall. Yaw Tog mentioned that he faced spiritual attacks from a close friend who is part of the popular 'Asaka' group.

The eloquent young chap said fake friends have been very detrimental to his career. He said the peeps who worked against him did not do so physically but through supernatural means.

The rapper said in the early stages of his career, he was young and naive about frenemies, but he now knows better and is ready to get his career back on track.

Ghanaians React To Yaw Tog's Claims

Kwame Osei said:

Krakye stay focus and stop this negative mindset...only in our part of the world that we tend to attribute our failures to some spiritualities...spirit b3n? Tweaaa

Prince Foreigner also gave his two cents:

You are still a kid in the industry. Be spiritually strong just for your own good. The likes of sark,shatta n StoneBwoy are all strong spiritually

Zackman Carter also wrote:

I agree with yaw tog , sometimes we take things for granted, but any every action we have to take our prayers seriously!!

Day Day Jhunear supported Yaw Tog:

I agree with Young Bull, sometimes we take things for granted, never joke with your spirituality

