Favourite music star Kofi Kinaata has expressed concern about Ghanaians' mindset concerning politics.

For him, citizens prioritize their loyalty to political parties to the detriment of the country's well-being.

The Confessions hitmaker lamented the current situation, making it difficult for people to voice their concerns about ongoing challenges for fear of being attacked and wrongly labelled with political affiliations.

"Over the years, we have been sweet-talked to by politicians in this country, but nothing happens, and there is no change. For me, I've given up," Graphic quoted him as saying.

He elaborated on the challenges of addressing issues due to the deep-rooted partisan divide.

"The people are making things difficult, so we cannot address issues because someone thinks he is for party A, so whatever you're saying goes against party A, so don't say. He is for party B, so he will still stand for his party even if he's dying. People tend to love their party more than the country, so everything is in a mess."

Kinaata's remarks highlight the concerning trend of excessive partisan loyalty, which often overshadows the broader national interests and hinders constructive dialogue on pressing issues.

Despite being approached by various political figures, including members of the Movement for Change, the vocal rapper revealed that he has no intention of entering politics.

However, he acknowledged his challenges as an ambassador for the "See something, Say something" campaign, stating that it is difficult to publicly address issues like the ongoing power crisis (Dumsor) that has plunged the country into darkness.

Source: YEN.com.gh