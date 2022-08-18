Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has bragged about her numerous properties, saying she has an apartment she rents for GH₵28,386 a month

The actress used renowned blogger Zionfelix as a mouthpiece as she debunked rumours that her East Legon mansion had been taken from her

The video went viral on social media and had folks talking, with many having mixed reactions to the actress' words

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has made public some properties she owns on social media, and it has stirred reactions amongst Ghanaians.

The actress used blogger Zionfelix as her mouthpiece to address rumours that her East Legon mansion was being confiscated.

Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

In the process of debunking the rumours, the actress brought to light some properties she owns and the strides she is making in the real estate space.

Tracey said she owes no one an explanation and is focusing on finishing some properties she is building at Trassaco and Airport West.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She further said that she has an apartment at West Airport that she rents out to people for GH₵28,386 a month. The words of the actress stirred interesting reactions on social media.

Tracey Boakye Stirs Reactions Amongst Netizens

aagajacee was in doubt:

You guys don’t respect the dollar even In US you never get an apartment for $3000 except May be in down town. We are tied of you guys. We don’t come to your house for food

bestlynbaidoo reacted to negative comments from folks:

The funny thing is you are here bleeding n she is enjoying. Lol. Build your own n change your story . Periodt!

paulinadarko also wrote:

Rent for 3000 dollars a month ?? Ok continue , please which one is K and A properties where is it located/ contacts asking for friend she will pay in pounds

Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown Gets Emotional After Finding Out Popular Business Man 'Owner' Is No More

In other news, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video that circulated on social media, got emotional when she found out about the demise of popular Kumasi businessman 'Owner.'

The actress was stunned when she saw the popular man's obituary photo in town and gave details on how prominent he was.

Nana Ama admonished folks to be humble since life is short and humans can not take property into the afterlife.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh