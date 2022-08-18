Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has shown off $3000 cash she received from renting an apartment she claims to own

Rumour that the actress' famous East Legon mansion has been seized by an unidentified man has spread across social media like wildfire

Tracey took to her Instagram platform to debunk the rumours and mentioned that she is into real estate and can sell her home anytime she pleases

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has caused a stir on social media as she made efforts to debunk rumours that her famous East Legon mansion has been seized by an anonymous individual.

The rumour has been all over social media for days, and it seems the actress did not take lightly to it. Tracey stated that she is into real estate and can sell her property anytime she likes.

Photos: Tracey Boakye Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

If there is an offer on the table, it does not mean her home has been taken from her. The controversial actress says she has a real estate company, K&A properties and is currently building houses at Trassaco and other prime areas.

The actress went on to flaunt some cash she claims to be proceeds from an apartment she rents. According to her, she rents the apartment out for $3000.

She shared a photo of the cash on her Instagram story and said she is busy enjoying her honeymoon with her husband and does not have the energy for unfounded rumours. The actress is currently holidaying outside Ghana with her hubby, Frank.

