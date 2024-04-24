Asamoah Gyan, while on tour for the All Regional Games, bought egg and pepper from a lady and ended up befriending her

The ex-Black Stars captain, who was in the company of his brother Baffour Gyan and a few other associates, had a bright smile on his face as he ate the eggs

He shared photos of the beautiful moment in a post on Instagram and introduced the egg seller to his 1.9 million followers as his new friend

Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, while on tour for the All Regional Games, Gyan, accompanied by his brother Baffour Gyan and close associates, ended up befriending a local egg seller.

Back Stars Legend Asamoah Gyan Photo Source: asamoahgyan3

Source: Instagram

The heartwarming moment occurred when Gyan was on his way to Krachi and decided to purchase eggs and pepper from the lady. From the smiles on Gyan and his entourage's faces, it seems the little girl gave them great customer service.

The moment was captured and shared on Instagram, where Gyan introduced the egg seller to his 1.9 million followers as his new friend. The photos showed Gyan, his brother and the vendor smiling brightly as they ate the snack. The beautiful photos pleased many Ghanaians.

Asamoah Gyan warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

1plus1builders said:

This ladies just met God and that's their breakthrough

asamoahgyan3_fans commented:

These pictures has made my day, here the real people with a genuine smile.

frapoh_links reacted:

Baffour gyan God bless you more for love and dedication and ❤️support for your brother

amgcashprince reacted:

Do you have no idea how happy this young lady is? Did the legend himself buy from her? I’m sure by now, her extended family has heard of it already

Issahaku pays homage to Gyana after hattrick

In another story, Fatawu Issahaku scored a hattrick against Southampton on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in the EFL Championship as Leicester won five-nil.

The Ghanaian international, who's on loan at Leicester, did Asamoah Gyan's iconic celebration in front of the Southampton supporters.

The forward has had a great season at Leicester, and many Ghanaians are happy to see him flourish, hoping Leicester will sign him permanently.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh