Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video that circulated on social media got emotional when she found out about the demise of popular Kumasi businessman 'Owner'

The actress was stunned when she saw the popular man's obituary photo in town and gave details on how prominent he was

Nana Ama admonished folks to be humble since life is short and humans can not take property into the afterlife

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown in a video, expressed grief upon learning popular Kumasi businessman Kwaku Akosah popularly known as Owner, the CEO of Owner services, had passed away.

The veteran actress was stunned upon seeing Kwaku Akosah's obituary photo. According to Nana Ama, back in the day, Kwaku Akosah was very popular as he helped folks who were in need or had lost their loved ones.

The businessman rented out plastic chairs, tents and every funeral-related material to folks who needed them.

Nana Ama said even a kind-hearted man like Kwaku Akosah is gone. Hence it shows how fragile human life is and that we will all die one day.

She admonished folks to be humble and love their neighbours as themselves. The video stirred interesting reactions on social media.

Social Media Reactions

afia_goldy expressed sadness:

Oooh Owner service is dead ,oh my God ,Papa yi abegye be din w) Kumasi because of Chairs

nhis774 also said:

Hmmmm is true paaaaaa, n he suffered paaaaaa before dying

bellajohnson6218 wrote:

May the good Lord bless us with good health and long life. Indeed man never is, but she should tell that to Afia Schwarzenegger since she is the one always fighting people

bilkiss_klassics reacted:

He was counted one of the richest people in Kumasi….Hmmmmmm

