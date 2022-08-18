A Ghanaian couple who were having their engagement ceremony got heads turning as they cruised to the event in a long convoy of expensive cars '

The beautiful couple had a stunning traditional engagement ceremony filled with glitz and glamour

The video of the eye-catching convoy got folks talking on social media as some admired the fleet of cars and others congratulated the couple

A Ghanaian couple has left folks stunned as they plied the streets of Accra in a long convoy of expensive luxury cars to their engagement ceremony.

The fleet of cars had some of the most popular automobile brands in the world. From Toyota to Mercedes and the best brands of cars money can buy.

It was obvious from the ceremony and the calibre of cars on show that the couple were wealthy. Francis and Harriet were all smiles as they enjoyed their day and prepared for their grand wedding, which is set to take place on Saturday, 20th August 2022.

The engagement ceremony, which took place in Alajo, showcased rich Ghanaian culture as the ladies who presented the dowry had on rich Kente and did a beautiful traditional dance.

Ghanaians React To Glamorous Engagement Ceremony

dessiaw felt the show of wealth was unnecessary:

U guys are giving unnecessary pressure to people lately koraaaaa abbba

miss_blantyne wrote:

I don’t know why we keep calling our traditional weddings,” engagements” like howww??

official_pocket said:

This season is wedding challenges

