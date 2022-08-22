Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shook social media after a video of him performing in a peculiar outfit surfaced

Black Sherif wore huge, yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top while he danced energetically on stage

His outfit had folks on social media talking as they questioned his fashion choices and wondered why he wore such a dress

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has stirred massive reactions on social media after he was spotted doing an energetic dance in an outfit many classified as weird.

The young superstar wore oversized yellow cargo pants and a tight body con top, giving him a rather feminine look.

Photo: Black Sherif Source: AsieduMends

Source: Instagram

Black Sheriff set the stage ablaze at the Detty Rave show, which took place on the UCC campus over the weekend.

Aside from his dress code, many netizens were impressed with Black Sherif's performance as they marvelled at his dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The young musician is having a good year after releasing numerous hit records. He has wowed crowds with his energetic stagecraft and keeps soaring higher.

Ghanaians React To Black Sherif's Fashion Style

KojoWud_ said:

you become celeb de3 every dressing makes sense.

DenzineDenniz was in love with the outfit:

His fashion sense is different and I love it

kojokhali1z also wrote:

if ebi Eugene wey wear this a like trolling paaa as ebi blacko dierr agenda boys jie demma eye

Truth_nyamedoba also reacted:

Mmmmmm let me reserve my comments about the dress

frankshakes also commented:

The dressing de3, we go talk about am later

Benedytte could not stop laughing:

you people carry the fashion go oo …wey women body-con top this ??

Ghanaian Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale Flaunts Expensive Watch, And Jewellery He Bought In The U.S

In other news, Ghanaian dancehall star, Shatta Wale, has flaunted an expensive watch and diamond jewellery he bought during his visit to the United States.

The wealthy Ghanaian musician, in a video, showed the thousands of dollars he used to buy the beautiful diamond-encrusted jewellery.

The eye-catching video has gone viral on social media leaving many to marvel at how rich Shatta Wale is.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh