Kyekeku brought together scores of Kumawood's top names to his widely talked about movie premiere in Accra

Among the stars were Kompani, who got the opportunity to iron out his issues with Nana Ama McBrown

This comes shortly after Kompani recounted how his relationship with Nana Ama McBrown deteriorated in a recent interview

Ghanaian actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown was among several top personalities who thronged the National Theatre in Accra for Kyekeku's 1957 movie premiere on April 27.

The popular actress was her usual jovial self as she reconnected with her Kumawood colleagues, including Dr Likee, at the event.

Kompani, who had fallen out with the actress, also leveraged the high-spirited mood at the movie premiere to repair his deteriorating relationship with Nana Ama McBrown.

Nana Ama McBrown vibes with Kompani Photo source: Instagram/NanaAmaMcBrown, Instagram/Kompani

Kompani smokes peace pipe with McBrown

According to Kompani, Nana Ama McBrown was a key figure in his life during his early acting days.

In a recent interview, Kompani opened up about how his association with Ghanaian artiste Atom, the Ye wo Krom hitmaker, caused his relationship with Nana Ama McBrown to go down the drain.

Thanks to Kyekeku's movie premiere, the young actor got the opportunity to reconnect with Nana Ama McBrown.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kompani was seen locked in a selfie pose with Nana Ama McBrown, and the latter established that all was well between them.

Reports indicate that Nana Ama McBrown, who is regarded as a mother by most young actors in the Kumawood community, dashed Kompani some cash after forgiving him for his waywardness in his early days.

Netizens react to Kompani and Nana Ama McBrown's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on McBrown's decision to forgive Kompani.

Patrick Oteng628 said:

wow so beautiful

King Fosu wrote:

Good one there,don't mistake her again

Fresh Frank remarked:

NANA please don’t reject kompani

McBrown offers to support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Ama McBrown had unveiled her plans to support the businesses of her fans by offering to do free promos and advertisements for them on live TV.

In a video, the actress asked fans to send details of their businesses to her via a WhatsApp number so she could patronise and advertise their businesses for free.

