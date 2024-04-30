Island Frimpong, the only child of rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui, warmed the hearts of many when a video of her reading surfaced online

Island, who is a pupil at actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama, was recorded reading her storybook in the presence of her teacher

Many talked about her being smart, while others rated her reading skills highly

Island Frimpong, daughter of famous Ghanaian celebrity couple Medikal and Fella Makafui, melted the hearts of many when a video of her reading at school surfaced online.

Island Frimpong read at school

Island Frimpong, a pupil at actress Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama Day Care, was seated on a black chair reading her storybook.

In the video, one of the teachers could be heard in the background asking about the whereabouts of Island, and the other teacher, who was with her note that she was reading.

At that moment, Fella Makafui's daughter beamed with smiles, and she continued reading the page in the storybook aloud.

She was seen pointing at certain cartoon characters in the book to the teachers and spoke about what they were doing.

Below is a video of Island Frimpong reading in class.

Reactions as Island Frimpong displayed her incredible reading skills

The lovely video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they talked about how adorable Island looked while reading a storybook at school.

Others could not fish out whether she was indeed Fella Makafui and Medikal's daughter since the video was posted on the Instagram page of her school, Just Like Mama.

Below are the lovely reactions from people:

Source: YEN.com.gh