A young Ghanaian man has gone viral on social media after he expressed excitement at receiving a handshake from veteran actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The young man was elated that he had met the actress and flaunted some goodies he received from her.

Nana Ama McBrown & Young man Source: iamamamcbrown, ronnieiseverywhere

Nana Ama McBrown has recently been in Kumasi to give back to the community she grew up in. The kind actress registered peeps on the National Health Insurance Scheme free of charge.

She also helped other needy folks and gave an old classmate who had gone blind a refrigerator. The excited young man was one of the beneficiaries of Nana Ama's kind-heartedness.

He thanked the actress in an ecstatic manner and left folks around him laughing. The video has warmed many hearts on social media.

Social Media Reactions

gloriapecku was impressed:

Awww Nana Ama how can I hate you even in your imperfections

wno668 said:

Nana is on different levels , I was really excited when she met n settled her blind JHS classmate, God bless u Nana

nana_akua_addai wrote:

Awwww this is so emotional

nana_abena_afriyie7 made a funny comment:

He should have taken a picture with her..nka Village champion ooounless he make it signboard in his village.

ewura_pepsy also reacted:

This is not fanfooling oooo this is pure love awwwww @iamamamcbrown please kindly look for him wai

Source: YEN.com.gh